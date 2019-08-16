Palestinian president speaks with British PM by phone

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas spoke with Britain’s new Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone late Thursday on recent developments and bilateral relations, Palestine’s WAFA and Anadolu news agency reported.

The talks came after Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan called for changing the status quo of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque to allow Jews to hold religious rituals there, which was condemned by the Palestinian presidency.

Johnson reiterated his country’s commitment to a two-state solution and condemned Israel’s policy of home demolitions as a violation of international law, the agency said.

Abbas welcomed Johnson’s support for a two-state solution, expressing a readiness to move forward in achieving peace in accordance with UN resolutions, it said.

The Palestinian leader also thanked Britain for its support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), according to WAFA.