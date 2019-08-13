Iran: UK may release our oil tanker soon

Iran said today that Britain might free its oil tanker Grace 1 soon, after some documents were exchanged that would help the seized ship’s release, Reuters reported.

“Britain is interested in releasing Iran’s oil tanker Grace 1 … following the exchange of some documents, we hope the release will take place soon,” the deputy head of Iran’s ports and Maritime Organisation, Jalil Eslami, said in remarks reported by IRNA news agency.

British Royal Marines seized the Iranian oil tanker on 4 July off the coast of the disputed Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating EU sanctions by taking oil to Syria.

In response, Iran captured a British-flagged tanker on 19 July with a crew of 23. Tehran has refused to release the ship of its crew unless its vessel is returned.

