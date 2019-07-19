Iran seizes UK oil tanker

A British-flagged tanker has been seized by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Iranian media reported today.

The captured boat Stena Imperio was bound for Saudi Arabia, and the owners have confirmed they are unable to contact the vessel.

The tanker was allegedly approached by a helicopter, and “unidentified small crafts”, in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the tanker’s company.

A UK shipping official said: “We are aware that the vessel halted its course and is now heading toward the Iranian coast and we are investigating.”

A spokesperson for Stena Imperio said: “We are presently unable to contact the vessel which is now heading north towards Iran.

“There are 23 seafarers aboard. There have been no reported injuries and their safety is of primary concern to both owners and managers.”

The British Ministry of Defence have said they are “urgently seeking further information”.

It’s been reported that the government’s emergency committee was taking place to investigate the incident.

This comes after a UK court extended the detention of an Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar, which was accused of breaching European sanctions on Syria.