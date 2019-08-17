Heavy rain hits Istanbul

A driver stands on top his flooded car at Aksaray underpass following the heavy rain in Istanbul, Turkey on 17 August 17, 2019 [Serhat Çağdaş/Anadolu Agency]

A police officer holds an umbrella in front of a driver standing on top his flooded car at Aksaray underpass following the heavy rain in Istanbul, Turkey on 17 August, 2019 [Serhat Çağdaş/Anadolu Agency]