Heavy rain hits Istanbul

A driver stands on top his flooded car at Aksaray underpass following the heavy rain in Istanbul, Turkey on 17 August 17, 2019 [Serhat Çağdaş/Anadolu Agency]
A driver stands on top his flooded car at Aksaray underpass following the heavy rain in Istanbul, Turkey on 17 August 17, 2019 [Serhat Çağdaş/Anadolu Agency]
A police officer holds an umbrella in front of a driver standing on top his flooded car at Aksaray underpass following the heavy rain in Istanbul, Turkey on 17 August, 2019 [Serhat Çağdaş/Anadolu Agency]
A driver stands on top his flooded car at Aksaray underpass following the heavy rain in Istanbul, Turkey on 17 August 17, 2019 [Serhat Çağdaş/Anadolu Agency]
A driver stands on top his flooded car at Aksaray underpass following the heavy rain in Istanbul, Turkey on 17 August 17, 2019 [Serhat Çağdaş/Anadolu Agency]
A driver stands on top his flooded car at Aksaray underpass following the heavy rain in Istanbul, Turkey on 17 August 17, 2019 [Serhat Çağdaş/Anadolu Agency]
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.