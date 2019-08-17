Portuguese / Spanish / English

Heavy rain hits Istanbul

Flooded car at Aksaray following the heavy rain in Istanbul
August 17, 2019 at 1:33 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Turkey, Videos & Photo Stories
 August 17, 2019 at 1:33 pm
A driver stands on top his flooded car at Aksaray underpass following the heavy rain in Istanbul, Turkey on 17 August 17, 2019 [Serhat Çağdaş/Anadolu Agency]
A police officer holds an umbrella in front of a driver standing on top his flooded car at Aksaray underpass following the heavy rain in Istanbul, Turkey on 17 August, 2019 [Serhat Çağdaş/Anadolu Agency]
