Turkey facing tough battle against drought in region

As it recovers from the toll of recent heavy rains and floods, Turkey is battling against the effects of the global climate change, which is likely to impact the region deeply, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Turkey faced its hottest summer in 2010, and just eight years after, the country faced its third hottest year, according to the country’s General Directorate of Meteorology.

Speaking on drought and desertification in Turkey, environmental scientist Dr. Akgun Ilhan told Anadolu Agency that in the first half of the 20th century, Turkey faced periods of extreme drought every 25 years, but since 1980, this drought frequency has increased to only every four or five years.

Almost half of Turkey’s land is at risk of desertification, Ilhan underlined.

Drought and desertification are issues closely related to each other, she said, adding that drought is among the causes of desertification, which include climate change, deforestation, poor farming practices, and erosion.