Car bomb targets security force in northeastern Syria, kills one

A car bomb killed one member of a security force and wounded two others in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria on Sunday, the security forces said in a statement, reports Reuters.

The car bomb targeted a training facility that was being guarded by members of the internal security force for northern and eastern Syria, also known as the Asayish.

Qamishli, on the border with Turkey, is part of a swathe of eastern and northern Syria controlled by Kurdish-led forces that have fought alongside the US-coalition against Daesh.

