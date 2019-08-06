Twin bombing kills 2 in Syria’s Jarabulus

Two people were killed in two car bombings late Monday in the opposition-controlled city of Jarabulus in northern Syria, according to local sources, Anadolu Agency reports.

The first explosion targeted a car belonging to a local councillor, while the second blast targeted a vehicle belonging to the Free Syrian Army (FSA).

Two FSA members were killed and a civilian was wounded in the attacks, which took place in the center of the town, the sources said.

Security measures were taken in the area and the injured were hospitalised.

Although no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attacks, the PKK terrorist group was blamed for similar attacks in the area.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

