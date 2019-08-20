Qatar launches construction work in central Somalia port

Qatar announced on Monday the launching of the project to build the port “Hobyo” in the Mudug region in central Somalia.

This came during a joint press conference, held in the capital Mogadishu, by the Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti, and the Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport in Somalia, Mariam Owis Jama.

The meeting was attended by Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khairy and Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Thani, as well as the President of the Mudug region Ahmed Daali Gili.

Qatar’s Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif said that “the project to build the port of Hobyo will be launched and carried on according to international bases and standards.”

He added that construction work will start from today and that the project is meant for the benefit of the Somali people.

Our partnership with Qatar in major infrastructural projects include the development of the port of Hobyo! I laud the efforts by Minister of Transport and Communications H.E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al-Sulaiti in augmenting support towards this project#NabadIyoNolol pic.twitter.com/1L3ceFNK6q — Hassan Ali Khaire (@HassanAKhaire) August 19, 2019

For her part, Minister of Ports and Maritime Transport in Somalia, Maryan Aweys, said that “the launching of the project to build the port of Hobyo will create job opportunities for the Somali citizens and contribute to the economy of the country.”

In December 2018, Somalia and Qatar signed several development agreements, in the capital Doha, including the project to rebuild the port of Hobyo in the province of Mudug.

The port of Hobyo is one of Somalia’s oldest ports. It is located in Hobyo which is on the country’s northeast coast near the Gulf of Aden.