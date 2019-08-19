Portuguese / Spanish / English

World Humanitarian Day in Idlib

Representatives of local and international charities and Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets and Hand in Hand, gather to mark World Humanitarian Day
Representatives of local and international charities and Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets and Hand in Hand, gather to mark World Humanitarian Day at a border gate in Idlib, Syria on 19 August, 2019 [Hüseyin El Huleyf/Anadolu Agency]
