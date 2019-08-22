Iraq Shia forces: US allowed Israel to attack our bases

The Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), a Shia Iraqi paramilitary group, yesterday blamed the US and Israel for an attack on its arms depots and bases, a statement said.

According to the statement, which was published on the PMF’s news platforms, the US allowed four Israeli drones to enter Iraq and carry out missions in the country.

“We announce that the first and last entity responsible for what happened are the American forces, and we will hold them responsible for whatever happens from today onwards,” the statement.

Senior PMF Commander Jamal Jaafar Ibrahimi, known as Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, said in the press release that the Shia group will defend itself against any attacks on its bases, including using “advanced weapons”.

The group, the statement continued, has accurate information which proves that the US brought four Israeli drones into Iraqi territory this year to work as part of the US fleet in the country and target militia positions.

The statement came after reports about a massive explosion at a weapons depot run by the PMF near Baghdad last week was caused by a drone strike.

Israeli F-35 fighter jets have been revealed to be responsible for a number of air strikes conducted on Iranian targets in Iraq in July.