PA receives second batch of armoured vehicles from Jordan

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has officially received the second batch of armoured vehicles from Jordan weeks after receiving the first batch.

An official Palestinian security source told Ma’an news agency that the National Security Forces (NSF) received five new armoured vehicles in addition to five others received several weeks ago from Jordan, stressing that the vehicles are Jordanian made.

These armoured vehicles, the source added, entered the West Bank with full Israeli approval and coordination between the two sides.

The vehicles can accommodate ten security staff with their equipment and are made by Jordan Light Vehicle Manufacturing LLC (JLVM), which is an affiliate of the KADDB Investment Group in partnership with the Jankel Group of the UK.

This vehicle is used in several countries, including Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain, the source explained.

