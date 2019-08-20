Jordan parliament calls for expelling Israel ambassador

The Jordanian parliament yesterday recommended the Israeli ambassador to Amman be expelled as a result of Israel’s violations of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Quds Press reported.

Officials also called for re-evaluating the mutual treaties between the two countries.

The recommendation was made during an emergency parliamentary meeting held to discuss the Israeli violations in Jerusalem and at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Prior to the meeting, the Jordanian foreign ministry summoned the Israeli Ambassador Amir Weissbrod and rebuked him over the continuous Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque and in Jerusalem.

READ: Jewish settlers rule the roost in Israel, but at what cost?

Jordanian Prime Ministers Omar Al-Razzaz said that Jordan deals with the Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque as a “national issue” that needs a “united national position” based on the Jordanian principles led by the King Abdullah II.

According to Quds Press, he reiterated that his government will exert diplomatic and legal efforts to guarantee maintaining the historical and legal status quo and to reject the ruling of the Israeli court to extend the closure of Bab Al-Rahma Mosque.

Thousands of Israeli settlers and ministers have stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque over the past ten days including during the Muslim festival of Eid. With right-wing groups calling for a change in the status quo at the Muslim holy site to allow Jews to hold prayers there.