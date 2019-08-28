Resisting occupation: Engaged to a man jailed by Israel 

A Palestinian man who is being held in an Israeli occupation jail had his engagement party held in the occupied West Bank yesterday with his new fiancé vowing to wait for his release to be married.

Asmaa Al-Barghouti, from the outskirts of the West Bank city of Ramallah, was engaged to Mohammed Al-Barghouti who has been sentenced to 18 years in jail, Al-Watan Voice reported.

Families of the bride and groom, relatives and friends gathered in Al-Jalazoun refugee camp near Ramallah and organised the engagement party.

Born in January 1985 in the village of Kafr Ein, Mohammed was arrested by the Israeli occupation on 27 December 2006. He worked with the Palestinian Authority’s national security services. He is currently being held in Al-Naqab Prison.

Layla Ghannam, Ramallah’s governor, attended the celebration and said: “His sentence is going to end soon.” She said this such events are a new form of resistance against the occupation.

