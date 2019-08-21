Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel arrested more than 500 Jerusalemites in July

August 21, 2019
Palestinians wave flags as Israeli security forces intervene protestors with tear gas during a demonstration near the rubble of buildings that were demolished by Israel, in the village of Sur Baher, on 26 July 26, 2019 [Wisam Hashlamoun/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli occupation forces arrested over 500 Palestinians from Jerusalem in July, mainly from the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya, Director of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club in Jerusalem Naser Abu-Qouse said yesterday.

Among those detained, Arab48 reported Abu-Qouse saying, were children who were under five years old.

He stated that at least 300 people were arrested from Issawiya alone.

Abu-Qouse said that the Israeli occupation authorities attempted to violently impose their sovereignty over the holy city, noting that Israel removes anyone who stands up against its violations.

Israeli occupation police carry out daily arrest campaigns against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem.

Partition of Jerusalem? Let my people in! - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

