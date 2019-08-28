Second batch of S-400 missile system arrives Turkey

Turkey has received the second batch of the Russian S-400 missile defense system on Tuesday, according to Turkeys’ National Defense Ministry, reports Anadolu Agency.

“The second batch of equipment of S-400 missile defense system has arrived at Murted Air Base near Ankara,” the ministry said on Twitter.“The delivery process will continue around one month,” the ministry said.

Ankara received its first supply of S-400 missiles in July. The delivery of the first battery was completed on July 25.

Sensing that its protracted efforts to purchase an air defense missile system from the ally the US was not heading towards success, Turkey on April 2017, signed a contract with Russia to acquire the S-400 anti-missile shield.