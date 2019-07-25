Russia delivers S-400s first batch to Turkey

The delivery of the first batch of Russian S-400 defense system equipment to Murted Air Base in capital Ankara has been completed on July 25, the nation’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The 2nd batch of Russian S-400 missile defense system equipment is expected to be delivered to Turkish capital Ankara, Colonel Tamer Zincir said during a press conference on Thursday.

The delivery of S-400 components began on July 12 and is set to continue through April 2020.

Turkey and the US have been at odds over the S-400 purchase, with Washington claiming incompatibility with NATO systems, and threatening sanctions, while Ankara denies this, but promises any sanctions will be met in kind.