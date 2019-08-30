Sudan’s Prime Minister: ‘I agreed with Forces of Change to review lists of ministerial candidates’

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said, Wednesday, he had agreed with the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) to “review the lists of candidates for ministerial positions according to a specific timetable.”

This came in a brief statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office and obtained by Anadolu Agency.

The statement did not elaborate on the timetable.

Earlier on Wednesday, the leader in the FFC, Mohammad Zia, told Anadolu that they agreed with Hamdok to postpone the announcement of the formation of the government for 48 hours (scheduled for Wednesday).

Zia added: “We held a meeting with Prime Minister Hamdok, which did not exceed one hour, and we reached full understandings on the formation of the government.”

He continued: “The Prime Minister informed us that he would submit the lists of ministerial candidates to the Sovereign Council, i.e. to inform the Council for ethical reasons only.”

On Tuesday, Hamdok announced that he received the lists of nominations of ministers submitted by the FFC, which included 49 candidates for 14 ministries and 16 candidates for five specialised ministerial councils.

Hamdok was sworn in, last Wednesday, as head of the Sudanese government during the transitional period, which will last for 39 months and will end with the elections.