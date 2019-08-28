Human Rights Watch calls on Sudan’s new leaders to extradite Al-Bashir

Human Rights Watch called on Sudan’s new leaders to take real steps to ensure accountability for past human rights violation and prioritise justice and accountability.

“The new leaders, who were sworn in on 21 August, should set clear standards for the progress in the field of ​​justice and a range of other reforms that must be completed during the three-year transitional period,” the international human rights organisation said in a statement.

“International organisations, including the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union and other countries, should monitor the implementation of the agreement and make progress in major human rights reforms,” added the organisation.

Human Rights Watch added that “the new Sudanese leadership can demonstrate a commitment to the respect of the rule of law and human rights by ensuring Al-Bashir’s extradition to the ICC.”

“The Sudanese authorities have to extradite Al-Bashir to the ICC,” the organisation pointed out, adding that “this can only be cancelled if they submit a successful legal challenge to the court that would remove its jurisdiction, based on the existence of reliable local procedures for the same alleged crimes.”

“As Sudan’s leaders are starting long-awaited necessary reforms, they must ensure justice to keep the promise of a transition to a state based on human rights and the rule of law. To ensure progress, they must set goals and standards, including accountability for grave violations, just as protesters demanded,” said Jehanne Henry, Associate Director of Human Rights Watch’s Africa division.

“The new power-sharing agreement in Sudan, which came after months of negotiations between the Interim Military Council and a broad coalition of opposition groups, is an important step. However, many observers have raised concerns that if army generals obstruct reform attempts while they are in position for 21 months, this would be an extension of the military rule. In addition, women’s groups have criticised the process, saying that very few women have been assigned in the new leadership and that they have been under-represented during the negotiation and signing of the agreement,” added Jehanne Henry.