Somalia wins first ever football World Cup qualifier

Somalia beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in a football World Cup qualifier played in Djibouti on Thursday, in the country’s first ever win in the qualifier, Anadolu Agency reports.

Somalia is the lowest-ranked team in Africa and the match was played in Djibouti, as Somalia does not host any international match due to security reasons.

“Somalia makes history to win its first ever FIFA world Cup qualifier clash. Somalia beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup preliminary qualifier clash in Djibouti this evening,” Somali Football Federation said.

READ: Qatar launches construction work in central Somalia port

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed congratulated the team on the victory.

“Congratulations to our OceanStars. Your victory is remarkable. You have played purposely. We are eager to receive you back home as you prepare for the return leg,” Somali President Mohamed said in a Twitter post.

Abdi Nour Mohamed Ahmed, Somali presidential palace’s communication director, called the win “spectacular”.

“We did it! We beat Zimbabwe 1-0! That was Spectacular from our OceanStars. Your Victory has inspired us and brought smiles. Let’s keep our Qatar2022 dreams alive because Impossible isn’t in our vocabulary,” Ahmed said in a Twitter post.