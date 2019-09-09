Assassinating the dead!

When a tyrant is haunted in his sleep by his opponent, who he killed with his own hands, and is chased by his opponent’s ghost day and night – who he believes it coming to punish him – the tyrant runs and reaches for his weapon to shoot his opponent before his opponent shoots him. This is what Al-Sisi did with the martyr President Mohamed Morsi’s son, who he killed like he killed his father.

The son followed his father less than three months later. Abdullah, Morsi’s youngest and closest son, died. He could not bear the injustice done to his father at the hands of a treacherous regime. The young man, who was only 24, felt defeated and sad at the loss of his father and posted on Facebook: “I swear, father, I will not feel healed and my spirit will remain broken until I follow in your path. I no longer have the will to live after you have left this world. How can I live without you in it? After losing you, we’ve become dead on the inside. Goodbye, under the shadow of divine justice.”

Abdullah could not find justice on Earth, as the heinous actions of the Sisi regime against his father are beyond anything anyone with an iota of humanity can bear. His father was killed six years after a coup was staged against him. He was held in solitary confinement, deprived of medicines and medical attention, and he was not allowed visitors. His family hadn’t seen him that entire time. There was no funeral for him and none of his supporters or loved ones could bid him farewell. Now we are facing another loss and another injustice with the death of his youngest son, without a funeral and without knowing the true cause of his death, as was the case with his father. The same scenario has been repeated. They died suddenly and were buried under the cloak of the night, surrounded by several security forces. None of his relatives, except his mother, who is grieving both her husband and son, were able to attend.

Did Egypt authorities kill Abdullah Morsi?

Abdullah was 17 when the Egyptian people chose his father as their president, for the first time in their history, in free and honest elections, witnessed by the world. He was the first civilian president in Egypt’s 7,000-year history. Once he was elected, the deep state and its arms in the media, judiciary and police began its attack on the president and his family, especially against his youngest son, who did not know how to confront this fierce campaign except by responding to it on social media. This was after everyone abandoned the president and left the dogs to tear into the honour and integrity of his family.

Morsi and his son Osama spent seven years in prison, so Abdullah was his mother’s only support. He also provided for his sister-in-law, who was married to Osama. The pain of these seven years and the tension caused by the military coup has forced Abdullah to mature. He was a true man and fate gave him the responsibility of speaking on behalf of his family. He showed toughness, strength and a deep understanding of the nation’s catastrophe and his family’s plight. He defended the right of his father. In an interview with Al Jazeera, after his father’s death, he firmly said he was like his father; he will not give into the oppression and terror machine.

He said: “The Morsi family has 50 men, if we are killed one by one or are all arrested, we would not give in. We would remain true to my father, as this is how he raised us. I am willing to be arrested, killed, or anything else, and the regime would not seek any sign of weakness from us.”

He was a lion after his father’s death and his interviews, statements and social media posts inspired hope and a commitment to what his father stood for. He was just like his father and therefore he was his father’s ghost, haunting his father’s killers. Therefore, they decided to get rid of him too so that they could sleep soundly. However, as long as those who fight for what is right remain alive, they will never sleep.

The martyr President Mohamed Morsi’s children are like him. They posses self-respect, dignity, a sense of responsibility, and perseverance at all costs, even if it is life itself. Before his death, he made his last statement, “I am willing to be arrested, killed, or anything else, and the regime would not seek any sign of weakness from us,” before following in his father’s footsteps and leaving the wicked to defame him with a story fabricated by the regime’ security agency. However, no one believed it and it quickly disappeared.

Abdullah’s death has added a new defeat to our defeats and caused us even more pain in our souls. We have a mixture of feelings; feelings of anger mixed with much pain and frustration with our successive tragedies! May God have mercy on the young hero Abdullah Morsi and may he grant his mother patience. Be patient Morsi family, victory is inevitable.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.