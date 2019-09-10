Israel strikes Popular Mobilisation Forces’ sites in Iraq

The Popular Mobilisation Forces militia umbrella organisation has accused Israel of striking its sites in Al-Qaem Governorate in the west of Iraq, Arab48.com reported on Monday.

In a statement issued by the organisation, the PMF claimed that two Israeli drones had flown about 15km into Iraqi airspace and carried out strikes which killed one fighter and wounded another. “This attack was carried out under the cover of the US jets in the region as well as a large observation balloon placed near the area attacked,” it pointed out.

The PMF claimed that this strike coincided with the start of the fourth stage of the operation against terror groups in the west of the country. However, it insisted that such strikes do not undermine its intention and role in fighting terror and defending Iraqi territory.

According to Arab48.com, the PMF had announced previously that an Israeli drone targeted a weapon warehouse in the same area. That strike resulted in a number of people killed and wounded.

READ: Iraq Shia militia blame Israel for deadly air raid near Syria border