Fire erupts in Shia militia weapon store in Iraq

A fire allegedly broke out in an ammunition depot belonging to the Shia Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) in Iraq, local media outlets reported today.

The fire emerged in the Hit district of Iraqâ€™s western Anbar city.

Some reports claim the fire was a result of air strikes by an unidentified fighter jet.

People were killed and injured in the fire, the reports added.

READ: 4 killed across Iraq in 3 separate militant attacks

Numerous ammunition depots belonging to the PMF have been targeted in recent months, with the Shia militia accusing Israel of being behind the strikes.

Iraqi President Barham Salih said an investigation into the air strikes was underway.

PMF Deputy Chairman Abu Mahdi Muhandis said on 21 August that the US was responsible for the attacks as it had allowed four Israeli drones to target the group and Iraqi military bases from its sites within the country.

One day earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iranâ€™s military elements in Iraq were targeted by the countryâ€™s army in July.

READ: Iraq court sentences 11 Daesh militants to death