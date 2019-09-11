High rate of drug addiction among Israel residents near Gaza 

Israeli newspaper Maariv reported yesterday that the consumption of sedatives has increased among Israelis living in the areas around the Gaza Strip.

The region also has a high rate of alcohol abuse, the paper reported, as a result of the “unstable” security situation.

Drug and alcohol abuse is mainly reported among younger Israelis who have lived to see Israel attack the Gaza Strip in three different wars since 2008.

Though there are care centres offering services to those with addiction, the paper explained, the financial crises they are facing mean patients are forced to go to Jerusalem for help. However most relapse upon their return because of the lack of stability in their homes.

