Socotra: UAE continues to train militias amid coup plot against Yemen government

The UAE is intent on executing a coup on the Yemeni island of Socotra, according to adviser to the government’s Ministry of Information, Mukhtar Al-Rahbi.

In a series of tweets, Al-Rahbi claimed Emirati official, Khalfan Al-Mazrouei, who is working as a representative of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, is actually plotting with local collaborators to implement a coup against Yemeni authorities on the island.

“The UAE sends its representative to Socotra, Brigadier Khalfan Al-Mazrouei, to cause chaos,” Al-Rahbi said in a tweet. He went on to say the Emirati had met with local groups and security officials “to orchestrate a coup under the guise of providing necessary services”.

دولة الإمارات ترسل مندوبها الى سقطرى العميد خلفان المزروعي لإثارة الفوضى في محافظة ارخبيل سقطرى حيث قام بالاجتماع مع مجموعة من قيادات محسوبة على السلطة المحلية من بينهم وكلاء للمحافظة وقيادات أمنية لتنفيذ خطة انقلابية على الشرعية تحت غطاء توفير الخدمات الأساسية .#خونة_سقطرى pic.twitter.com/Hv5jbGu3u5 — مختار الرحبي (@alrahbi5) September 10, 2019

Al-Rahbi added that there is a conspiracy against Socotra by UAE-backed militias, some of whom have received training in Abu Dhabi. He acknowledged that some of these fighters were local to the island and others had been recruited from Dhale and Yafa on the mainland.

هناك مؤامرة تحاك ضد سقطرى من أجل إسقاطها بيد مليشيات تابعة لدولة الإمارات تم تدريب هذه المليشيات في أبوظبي البعض من هذه المليشيات من أبناء سقطرى والبعض الأخرى تم استقدامهم من الضالع ويافع لتنفيذ انقلاب على مؤسسات الدولة وهناك خونة سوف نكشف عن أسماء المشاركين في هذه المؤامرة . pic.twitter.com/efEKImgWza — مختار الرحبي (@alrahbi5) September 10, 2019

There are fears that the UAE-backed militants could wrest control over the island, as they did with the southern Yemeni port city of Aden last month, although Al-Rahbi stressed that the UAE will not succeed and that strict measures are in place in an effort to avoid a repeat of the Aden scenario.

مخطط الانقلاب في سقطرى تم فصحة قبل أن يبدأ وننتظر خلال الفترة القليلة القادمة إقالة وإحالة كل من تثبت إدانته بالمشاركة في مخطط إسقاط سقطرى بيد مليشيات الانتقالي المدعومة من الامارات واتخاذ إجراءات صارمة لمنع تكرار سيناريو عدن — مختار الرحبي (@alrahbi5) September 10, 2019

There had been previous reports of the UAE’s activities on the UNESCO protected island, with locals fearful that an occupation may ensue at the hands of UAE-backed foreign mercenaries.

In an attempt to halt these developments, the Socotra Airport recently temporarily suspended Emirates Airline flights to the island.

