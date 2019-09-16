Portuguese / Spanish / English

Newspaper: 230 Israel agents move to Lebanon

September 16, 2019 at 10:09 am | Published in: Israel, Lebanon, Middle East, News, US
Israeli soldiers stand guard near the border with Lebanon, where the Israeli military are working to destroy alleged Hezbollah tunnels on 4 December, 2018 in northern Israel [Amir Levy/Getty Images]
 September 16, 2019 at 10:09 am

Lebanese security agencies have revealed that more than 230 agents working for Israel moved to Lebanon over the past four months, Lebanese newspaper Al-Diyar reported yesterday.

The agents, according to the newspaper, held American passports and are in contact with the American embassy.

One of the most prominent agents is Amer Al-Fakhouri, who was responsible for Al-Khayyam prison, where he arrested and tortured Lebanese citizens. He has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and remains at large. He is now in the country on an American passport.

The newspaper said that the American embassy in Beirut is dealing with these agents as American citizens regardless of their original citizenship.

The US, according to the newspaper, warned that it would impose sanctions on Lebanon should it punish the agents.

