Newspaper: 230 Israel agents move to Lebanon

Lebanese security agencies have revealed that more than 230 agents working for Israel moved to Lebanon over the past four months, Lebanese newspaper Al-Diyar reported yesterday.

The agents, according to the newspaper, held American passports and are in contact with the American embassy.

One of the most prominent agents is Amer Al-Fakhouri, who was responsible for Al-Khayyam prison, where he arrested and tortured Lebanese citizens. He has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and remains at large. He is now in the country on an American passport.

The newspaper said that the American embassy in Beirut is dealing with these agents as American citizens regardless of their original citizenship.

The US, according to the newspaper, warned that it would impose sanctions on Lebanon should it punish the agents.

