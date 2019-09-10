Hezbollah: War on Iran will bring Israel and US control to an end

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayed Hassan Nasrallah said today that his organisation has “no red lines” when it came to responding to acts of “Israeli aggression” on Lebanon.

In a televised speech addressing crowds gathered in a southern suburb of the capital Beirut to commemorate Ashura, in which Shia Muslims mourn the martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad (pbuh)’s grandson Imam Hussein during the Battle of Karbala, Nasrallah lambasted Israel for “thousands of violations” against Lebanon’s sovereignty over the past 13 years.

Making reference to an Israeli drone which was downed in Lebanon, he said: “Despite all the threats and intimidation, today we are affirming the balance of power and reinforcing the deterrent force that protects our country.”

He also ridiculed the Israeli army as a “Hollywood Army” claiming “its use of puppets to fool Hezbollah reveals its weakness”. This followed reports last week that the Israeli military had set up dummies in military vehicles on the border in a failed attempt to act as deterrents to Hezbollah fighters.

Drawing parallels with Imam Hussain’s revolt against the Umayyad Caliph Yazid, Nasrallah reaffirmed that they will not take a neutral position in the battle of right and wrong and sent a warning that any attack on Hezbollah sponsor, Iran, will lead to an end to Israel and US hegemony in the region.

The speech also provided reassurances to the Palestinian people of Hezbollah’s commitment to their cause and referred to the situation in Yemen as another “Ashura” whilst also criticising the Bahraini authorities for their support of Israeli air strikes in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria.

