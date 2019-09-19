Assad’s relative, held for ransom, released in Lebanon

The cousin of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad’s wife has been released days after he was held for ransom in Lebanon, local media reported.

According to the National News Agency, Murhaf Akhras was released after intensive efforts were made by Lebanese officials, with the Director of Directorate of General Security (DGS) Major General Abbas Ibrahim following up on the matter himself.

Akhras was abducted by unidentified men last Thursday on his way from Lebanon to Syria.

The website of the Lebanese VDL NEWS revealed that his wife had received a call from a Syrian number asking her to pay a $2 million ransom for his release.

The site pointed out that “Akhras was kidnapped last Thursday on the high road – Chtoura, his car was found parked in Aley, while he was on his way from Damascus.”

READ: Spain confiscates property of Bashar Al-Assad’s uncle