$2m ransom demanded to release abducted relative of Syria’s Assad

The cousin of the wife of Syrian regime President Bashar Al-Assad has been abducted in Lebanon with a demand for a ransom to be paid for his release, Lebanese news sources reported yesterday.

Acording to Lebanese TV network LBC, Murhaf Akhras went missing two days ago between the areas of Chtoura and Aley “in mysterious circumstances”.

His wife, VDL News reported, received a call asking her to pay $2 million for his release.

The site pointed out that “Akhras was kidnapped last Thursday on the high road – Chtoura, his car was found parked in Aley, while he was on his way from Damascus.”

Murhaf is the son of Syrian businessman Tarif Akhras, Asma Al-Assad’s uncle.

