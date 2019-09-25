TV: PA seeks ‘urgent’ meeting with Israel official

Minister of Civil Affairs of the Palestinian Authority (PA) Hussein Al-Sheikh has been seeking an “urgent” meeting with Israeli Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon, Israeli TV Channel 13 revealed yesterday.

During a telephone call with the channel, Al-Sheikh said that he wanted to arrange a meeting to discuss the “financial crisis” being experienced by the PA as a result of Israel’s withholding of Palestinian tax revenues.

He said that the PA hoped that Israel would form a government quickly after the elections in order to solve the issue of the outstanding money, which the PA refused to receive after Israel decided to deduct $138 million in an alleged effort to stop payments to the families of Palestinian martyrs and prisoners.

Shehab News Agency reported political analysts saying that the PA “is depressed” because of the possibility that the head of the Likud Benjamin Netanyahu could form a unity government with the head of the Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) alliance Benny Gantz.

The PA, the analysts said, hoped that Gantz would form a left-centrist government that would move the peace process forward and reverse the decision to deduct the salaries of the families of prisoners and martyrs from the PA tax revenues.