PA rejects claims it interfered in Israel’s election

Chief of Civil Committee in the Palestinian Authority (PA) Hussein Al-Sheikh yesterday rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claims that the PA interfered in Israel’s election, Quds Net News reported.

In a press release, Al-Sheikh, who is a member of Fatah’s executive committee, said that these claims “are false” and are an effort to “justify” the “frantic” Israeli campaign against the PA and its leadership.

The PA, he said, considers the Israeli elections as an internal Israeli issue that the PA does not have to deal with it.

Israelis went to the polls yesterday in a do-over election which, according to exit polls, has not brought about a clear winner. Both Netanyahu’s Likud party and the opposition Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) alliance appear to once again be neck and neck.