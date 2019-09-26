Egypt-Spain agreement on security cooperation

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Tuesday met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and discussed anti-terror cooperation and the exchange of security and intelligence information, Rassd.com reported.

Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency Bassam Rady said in a statement posted on Facebook that Al-Sisi and Sanchez, who met on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, discussed how to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

During the meeting Al-Sisi praised the relations between the two countries and expressed Egypt’s aspiration to continue upgrading those relations and activating the frameworks of joint cooperation at all levels.

Meanwhile, Sanchez expressed his country’s appreciation for the “friendly and cooperative” relations between the two countries, saying that Spain is keen on boosting and enhancing relations with Egypt.

Activists fear the meeting could affect Egyptian whistleblower Mohamed Ali who is currently in Spain.

READ: The videos that shook the emperor’s throne – Part 2

Ali, who has been calling for Egyptians to take to the streets to oust Al-Sisi, released various videos claiming the authorities have been trying to assassinate him after he released details of Al-Sisi’s corruption.

“If I die in Spain, then this Europe is a fraud, like America, like everybody else,” Ali said in a video posted on Twitter.

Asked whether it was providing Ali with protection, a spokesman for the Spanish interior ministry told Middle East Eye: “For security reasons, we do not talk about who has or does not have police protection.”