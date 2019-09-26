Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli police open Al-Aqsa doors after brief shut-down

Israeli police intervene in Muslims protesting against the fanatic Jews at the Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem on 2 June 2019. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli police on Thursday reopened all the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque complex after a temporary shut-down, barring worshipers from entering it, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, a Jordan-run organization responsible for overseeing the city’s Islamic sites, announced the reopening of the doors in a statement.

Earlier Thursday, Sheikh Omar al-Kiswani, director of East Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, told Anadolu Agency that “the repeated closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque’s doors is unacceptable and the Israeli authorities should immediately stop this approach, which has turned into a policy.”

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli police arrested a Palestinian man in the courtyard of the mosque.

For its part, the Israeli police said in a statement that an attempt to carry out a stabbing took place in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Police claimed that they arrested the individual who attempted the attack, without giving further details.

