448 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque last week

As many as 448 Israeli settlers raided the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque last week under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, Israeli media reported.

The news agencies explained that hundreds of settlers, accompanied by Jewish rabbis, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa and performed Talmudic rituals, under security protection by the Israeli occupation forces.

The storming of Al-Aqsa begins everyday morning, from Sunday to Thursday, through the Mughrabi Gate, which has been under Israeli control since the 1967 occupation of Jerusalem. Settlers then leave the grounds through the Chain Gate (Al-Silsila). The intrusions are carried out twice a day; morning and evening.

Access by Palestinian worshippers is often limited during this time to reduce the risk of protests against the visits.

Jordan, whose Waqf body is the custodian of the holy site, has repeatedly denounced Israeli incursions in the Islamic site.

