Sudan orders closure of borders with Libya, Central African Republic

Sudan’s Sovereign Council yesterday ordered the “immediate” closure of the country’s borders with Libya and the Central African Republic to prevent the smuggling of strategic goods.

This came during a meeting held by members of the council with the government of South Darfur State, in the west of Sudan, Anadolu Agency reported, citing a statement issued by the Sovereign Council.

The joint meeting also addressed the need to increase the state’s share of fuel and flour

The meeting between the Sovereign Council and the government of South Darfur state took place after four days of student protests that called for the provision of bread and fuel, in addition to justice.

Sudan is suffering from the scarcity of goods, high exchange rates and a shortage of liquidity in the Sudanese markets, Anadolu reported.

In light of these ongoing crises, protests erupted in late 2018, resulting in the army’s removal of President Omar Al-Bashir from power 11 April after he ruled the country for 30 years.

On 4 August, Sudan’s Transitional Military Council and a civilian opposition alliance signed a landmark power-sharing deal to begin a new period of transitional government ahead of elections and civilian rule.

On 21 August, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok was sworn in as head of the 39-month long transitional government.

The Sudanese hope that the agreement, signed last August, will end a wave of unrest that has swept the country since Al-Bashir was ousted.

