Student protests in western Sudan for bread and fuel for the third day 

Student protests in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state in western Sudan, have been ongoing on Monday for a third consecutive day calling for bread, fuel and justice.

Anadolu quoted eyewitnesses as saying that: “Thousands of demonstrators in Nyala went out in spontaneous protests, retaining a call for a march under the name “procession of justice” to demand justice in Darfur’s main cities.

They pointed out that the protesters marched until they reached the headquarters of the judiciary and of the Government Chancellery of South Darfur in the city of Nyala, where they shouted their demands.

Security forces were heavily deployed to secure strategic facilities in Nyala.

“Marginalization Force Group”, one of the civil society organisations in Darfur called for a “procession of justice”. The organisation called for the procession, which is expected to leave at 1 p.m. Sudan time, to be present in five major cities representing the capitals of the states of Darfur.

On Sunday, 20 protesters were injured after police confronted student demonstrations in Nyala using tear gas amid bread and fuel shortages crisis.

The Association of Sudanese Professionals, the most prominent component of the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, the leader of the protest movement and participant in the transitional government, called for immediate investigation and accountability for the incidents in Nyala.

Sudan suffers from ongoing living crises, triggered by the scarcity of strategic commodities, the rise of the exchange rate of the Sudanese pound compared to the dollar, and the shortage of cash-flow in the Sudanese markets.

Against the backdrop of these living crises, protests broke in late 2018, prompting the army to remove Omar Al-Bashir (1989 – 2019) on April 11.

On 21 August, the Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdouk, was sworn in as head of the government during the 39-month transition period, which will be concluded through elections.

The Sudanese hope that the agreement on the transition, signed last August, will put an end to that has been widespread in the country since the army leadership has ousted Al-Bashir.