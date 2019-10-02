Turkish forces neutralize 8 PKK terrorists in Northern Iraq

The Turkish military neutralized eight PKK terrorists in anti-terror operations in northern Iraq, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Wednesday, reports Reuters.

On Twitter, the ministry said three of the terrorists were neutralized by Turkish fighter jets in the Hakurk region as part of Turkey’s ongoing anti-terror offensive Operation Claw 3.

Separately, five terrorists were neutralized in the Gara region in a coordinated operation of the Turkish Armed Forces and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the ministry added.

Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq, followed by the operation’s second and third phases in July and late August.

Over 400 PKK terrorists have been “neutralized” in northern Iraq over the past four months, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

