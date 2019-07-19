Turkish military conducts airstrikes in northern Iraq

Turkish warplanes and drones hit Friday terrorist targets in a mountainous area in Iraq’s north as part of an ongoing military operation against PKK, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry announced Friday, Anadolu reports.

The ministry said airstrikes destroyed a large number of targets including of weapons, shelters, and caves.

The ministry said only terrorist positions have been targeted during the operation and “maximum effort” were exerted to prevent civilian casualty.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK terrorists in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

So far, at least 84 terrorists have been “neutralized” by the Turkish army. Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized” in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

READ: EU condoles Turkey over martyred diplomat in Iraq