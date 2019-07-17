EU condoles Turkey over martyred diplomat in Iraq

European Union condoled Turkey after a Turkish diplomat was martyred in an attack in Iraq’s Erbil on Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the killing of an officer of the Turkish Consulate, in the Iraqi city of #Erbil. We extend our sincere condolences, and our thoughts and prayers are with Turkey, with the families and loved ones,” EU’s Ambassador to Turkey Christian Berger was quoted in a tweet of EU Delegation Turkey.

According to the restaurant owner, the attacker — in plain clothes and carrying two guns — targeted the Turkish diplomats dining in a restaurant in Erbil.

READ: FM says Turkey to send 4th drillship to eastern Mediterranean

One Turkish diplomat, who was working at Turkey’s Consulate General in Erbil, was martyred after the assailant stormed the restaurant for a shooting.

Erbil’s police chief Abdulhalik Talat said an investigation was immediately launched into the incident and further information will be shared later.

All the roads leading to other cities were blocked to prevent the attacker from escaping.