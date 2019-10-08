Hamas calls for PA to stop being dictated to by Israel

Hamas called for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to stop being dictated by the Israeli occupation, a spokesman said yesterday.

“The PA is marketing the Israeli dictations as great victories in areas of cooperation between both sides,” Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said in a press release.

He referred to the formation of mutual technical committees to oversee the process of funnelling tax money from Israel to the PA.

“Considering the formation of technical committees to audit tax money as a great victory by the Fatah-led PA is an attempt to promote deceptive achievements,” Barhoum said.

“This is a cover for the PA’s failure and defeat against the Israeli occupation aimed to deceive Palestinian public opinion,” Barhoum added.

“The PA is still committed to the Israeli occupation’s orders and conditions as it is depriving thousands of families of Palestinian martyrs, detainees and wounded of their salaries, and slashing the salaries of thousands of its civil servants in Gaza.”

Barhoum concluded: “This move is evidence that all decisions taken by the PA President Mahmoud Abbas to halt agreements with the Israeli occupation were a big lie that will not fool the Palestinian people and factions.”

Therefore, he called for the Palestinian factions “to assume their national role and put an end to Abbas’ abhorrent policy and monopolisation of the Palestinian decisions.”

