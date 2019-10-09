Portuguese / Spanish / English

PKK announces willingness to cooperate with Syria against Turkey

October 9, 2019 at 4:04 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Syria, Turkey, US
PKK sympathisers' rally against Turkish President Tayyip Recep Erdogan in Bern, Switzerland on March 25, 2017 [Talha Celik/Twitter]
Shaheen Gilo, commander of the PKK/YPJ announced that the organization is seeking to cooperate with the Syrian regime against a possible Turkish military operation in east of the Euphrates.

According to the organization’s websites, Gilo plans to cooperate with the Syrian regime following the withdrawal of US troops from the east of the Euphrates and the preparations undertaken by the Turkish army to enter the region.

PKK / YPJ held talks with the Syrian regime last year during Operation Olive Branch, but they failed to produce the desired results.

 

