Syria exempts Jordanian trucks from transit fees

In a presidential decree, the Assad regime in Syria has decided to exempt Jordanian trucks from transit fees, Jordanian MP Tariq Khouri, who is close to Syria, told mass media on Thursday.

According to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Khouri explained that this decree lifts the sanctions imposed on the ground transportation movement between the two countries.

The Jordanian authorities imposed restrictions on 194 Syrian commodities and imposed transit fees on the Jordanian trucks passing through its soil.

This action came in response to popular calls for the authorities to do so, after similar measures had been taken by the Syrian regime.

An informed Syrian official expects that Jordan will take the same measure shortly, lifting the restrictions and sanctions imposed on the Syrian trucks and goods.

In previous statements, Jordanian Industry and Trade Minster, Tariq Al-Hammouri, stated that his country was ready to take measures regarding the Syrian trucks and goods, if the Syrian regime had cancelled the restrictions and sanctions, stressing that such measures have positive impact on trade between the two countries.

On 15 October last year, Jordanian Minister for Information Affairs, Jomaneh Ghoniemat, announced the reopening of the Jaber Nasib Crossing between the two countries.