Jordan denies requesting Israeli intervention in Black September events

Jordan’s Interior Minister and former Intelligence Chief, Lieutenant Nadhir Ahmad Al-Rasheed, denied that the late King Hussein had requested Israeli air support in the events of Black September 1970.

Ammon News Agency mentioned that Al-Rasheed described what the BBC published about, “King Hussein’s request from the Israeli government to provide air support for his forces that were fighting Syrian forces, which entered the country to oust the regime under the flag of the Palestine Liberation Army,” as invalid, incorrect and falsified.

The agency quoted the former Jordanian Interior Minister who confirmed that “the used British documents do not contain that news.”

Read: Jordan: The continued occupation of Palestine is a moral tragedy

Al-Rasheed refuted what was published by the BBC, adding: “I say, and I am sure of what I say, we need to ask the person who published that news to disclose the source and its address in detail so that we can check it and then either adopt it or consider it a fabrication for abuse.”

“I also say that the US warning to the Syrian government at that time was explicitly crucial to the immediate withdrawal of all Syrian forces that entered Jordanian territories and arrived through its allies at the time, the Soviet Union, and through the late Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser.”