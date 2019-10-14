Libya rejects Arab League request to reduce relations with Turkey

Libya’s internationally-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) has refused to reduce diplomatic representation and stop cooperation with Turkey.

According to the Anadolu Agency, in a statement published on its website, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Libya refuses to reduce diplomatic representation and stop cooperation with the Turkish Republic.”

“The ministry’s confirmation came after the issuance of a statement by the Arab League at the level of Arab foreign ministers in which it called on Arab countries not to cooperate with the Turkish government and reduce the diplomatic representation of Arab countries to Turkey,” the statement added.

On Wednesday, the Turkish army launched, with the participation of the Syrian National Army, “Operation Peace Spring” in the East of the Euphrates River in northern Syria, to clear the area of Kurdish fighters and establish a safe area for Syrian refugees to return to their country.

