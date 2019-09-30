Arab League chief slams Turkey, Iran’s interference in Arab states

Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit yesterday Turkey and Iran over claims that they interfered in the internal affairs of Arab states, the New Khaleej reported.

During a TV show on the DMC channel, owned by the Egyptian intelligence, Aboul Gheit called on Iran to stop interfering in the internal affairs of Arab states.

Adding that Tehran should change its policies regarding its treatment of Arab states before seeking to reconcile with them.

Regarding other Arab crises, he said there are difficulties facing reconciliation in Libya, however, there is a glimpse of hope in Sudan and Yemen.

The terrible situation in Yemen, he explained, may lead every party in the conflict to look for an exit.

Criticising the demonstrations in Egypt which called for the ouster of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, he said the military leader has a strategy to develop the country and overcome its crises.

