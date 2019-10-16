Deals worth $1.3bn signed between Russia and UAE

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said yesterday it would sign ten investment deals worth more than $1.3 billion with partners from the UAE.

The agreements to be signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit will include high tech, health care, mineral resources extraction, logistics, and industrial production, the Russian sovereign wealth fund said in a statement.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed received Russian President Vladimir Putin when he arrived from the Saudi capital Riyadh yesterday.

Bin Zayed said that he discussed “enhancing the friendly relations and strategic cooperation between the two countries, in addition to all regional and international developments and issues of common concern.”

Commerce between Russia and UAE amounted to $1.7 billion in 2018.

