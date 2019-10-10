Abu Dhabi crown prince receives senior UK defence official

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed received yesterday in Abu Dhabi, a senior official at the UK Ministry of Defence.

Bin Zayed’s official Twitter account published photos of the reception given for the UK senior defence advisor for the Middle East, General Sir John Lorimer.

The two sides discussed cooperation in military and defence affairs, the account said.

In addition to being Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Zayed is the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with increasing talks about the possibility of the outbreak of war between Saudi Arabia and the UAE on the one hand, and Iran on the other.