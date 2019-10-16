Supermodel Bella Hadid scientifically the most beautiful woman in the world

Palestinian-American supermodel Bella Hadid has been named as the most beautiful woman in the world, according to a mathematical equation formulated by the ancient Greeks.

The 23-year-old’s face shape, including the size and position of her lips, nose, chin and jawline were calculated by a sequence of measurements, which artists, including Leonardo Da Vinci, used for their masterpieces during the European Renaissance.

Called the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, the length and the width of a person’s face is measured and then divided to observe how close the results fall to the ideal ratio of 1.6, which helps scientists quantify how beautiful someone is.

Bella has a face that scored 94.35 per cent perfection.

READ: Supermodel Gigi Hadid declares solidarity with Palestinian martyrs

Dr Julian De Silva, who runs the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery, said Hadid “was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection”.

According to an American women’s fashion magazine Harper’s Bazaar, the Harley Street facial cosmetic surgeon, Dr De Silva said Bella had the highest overall reading for her chin which, with a score of 99.7 per cent, is only 0.3 per cent away from being the perfect shape.

She ranked first on the “Top ten most beautiful” compiled by Dr Julian De Silva, after using the digitalised version for the facial mapping to see how modern celebrities matched up.

In second place was American singer Beyoncé who scored 92.44 per cent, and taking third place was American actress Amber Heard with 91.85 per cent.

Bella is the daughter of real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, who was born in Nazareth and lived in Syria and Lebanon before immigrating to the US aged just 14.

READ: Demi Lovato proves that Brand Israel is now toxic

Earlier this year, her younger brother, Anwar, released a music video “Progression 101,” which he filmed during his recent visit to the occupied Palestinian territories.

The video takes viewers through the streets of West Bank towns and highlights some of the injustices which Palestinians live through.

In December 2017, after US President Donald Trump announced his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Bella joined a protest in London condemning his decision.

“Watching the news and seeing the pain of the Palestinian people makes me cry for the many generations of Palestine,” she said.