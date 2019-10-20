Over 20 al-Shabaab militants killed in central Somalia

Over 20 Somali-based insurgent group al-Shabaab militants were killed and several weapons seized after Somali National Army (SNA) conducted a military operation in central region of Hiran, officials said on Saturday.

Mohamed Nuur Agajoof, Jalalaqsi town mayor, told media that the military operation was carried out between Jalalaqsi and Bula Barde towns in Hiran region, killing over 20 al-Shabaab militants. In his statement, Agajoof said:

We have killed over 20 al-Shabaab members during the operation and we also seized 18 guns and ammunition from al-Shabaab

The operation comes after the group attacked our bases several times and we will continue the military operation against the militant group, he added.

The operation comes days after Hirshabelle State President Mohamed Abdi Ware called on the central government to support his administration in the fight against the al-Shabaab.

On October 07, an operation took place at the vicinity of Abdalla Birole, located some 55 kilometers (34 miles) from the port city of Kismayo, killing over 20 al-Shabaab militants.

