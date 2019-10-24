Israel issues 140 demolition orders for Arabs in Negev

Teams of Israel’s Authority for Development and Settlement of Bedouin and the Land Administration broke distributed 140 demolition orders to homes and a mosque in Rahat, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

All of the houses are owned by the families of Al-Atayqa and Al-Buhairi, who have been living in them for more than 70 years; before the creation of the occupation state of Israel.

The mosque, according to the Arab residents of the area, was built at least 40 years ago.

In a statement, residents called for people not to buy leases to the land as they are owned by the two families. Anyone who violates the consensus would be subject to the traditional tribal prosecution.

It also called for Arab residents and leaders to join their resistance against displacement.

