Kuwait reiterates its support for rights of Palestinian and Syrian peoples in occupied Golan

Kuwait reiterated its full support for the legitimate rights of Palestinian and Syrian peoples in their territories in the occupied Golan, guaranteed by the resolutions of international legitimacy and their sovereignty over their natural resources.

This came in a speech delivered by the Kuwaiti diplomatic attaché Lulwa Al-Dosari before the Second Committee of the UN General Assembly during the discussion of the item of permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources. The Kuwaiti news agency reported the speech on Wednesday.

Al-Dosari pointed to the report of the Secretary-General, which refutes impartially the reality of the excesses and gross violations by the occupying state of Israel, as well as the continuing discriminatory Israeli practices and policies, especially those that violate international humanitarian law and international human rights law.

She added that these practices impede all means of achieving development in both the Palestinian territories and the occupied Syrian Golan, most notably the depletion of natural resources in the occupied territories, settlement activities, confiscation of property and expulsion, demolition and destruction of infrastructure.

Al-Dosari pointed out that Israel has imposed arbitrary administrative and security restrictions and measures on the Palestinian people to prevent freedom of movement, ignoring all international laws and customs, including the relevant Security Council resolutions, especially resolution (2334) issued in 2016.

The Kuwaiti diplomatic attaché explained that the resolution calls on Israel to immediately halt all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and to fully respect all relevant legal obligations.

Al-Dosari said she agrees with the UN Secretary-General’s assertion that the UN Security Council Resolution 497 in 1981 remained valid for the occupied Syrian Golan.

Al-Dosari reported that the Council decided to consider the decision of Israel to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan is null and void and has no international legal effect.

She explained that the continuous establishment and expansion of Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the occupied Syrian Golan was a significant obstacle for economic and social development.

Al-Dosari pointed out that the report issued recently by the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories has touched on the behaviour of Israel in its seizure and deliberate pollution of the natural resources of the brotherly State of Palestine.

She added that as of 2017, more than 96 per cent of Gaza’s coastal aquifer has become unfit for human use due to overuse for Israel’s benefit, while the Palestinian people are denied access to those resources despite their sovereignty over their natural wealth.

The Israeli occupation authority undermined efforts to achieve the 2015 Sustainable Development Goals by continuing to confiscate land, build settlements and unlawfully deplete resources.

Al-Dosari highlighted that this is a flagrant violation and a severe attack on the property and capabilities of the brotherly Palestinian and Syrian peoples while condemning all Israeli policies and practices in the occupied territories that can by no means be justified or tolerated.

She stressed her rejection of all Israeli provocative and aggressive steps that reflect the settlement policies of expansionist nature, as a comprehensive and lasting peace requires Israel’s withdrawal from all the occupied Arab territories.

Al-Dosari explained that there is no development without peace and no peace without development and that Kuwait, based on its historical principles, has not and will spare no effort in supporting the Palestinian people and legitimate Arab rights in all international forums.

She added that this standpoint meets Kuwait’s aspiration to restore usurped rights while calling on the international community to stand by that right of the two brotherly peoples to end their long-suffering.